Fact check: Clarifying why the ICE Twitter account was temporarily deactivated  

Social media users have been sharing content online that claims Twitter banned the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency’s account after ICE arrested 113 child predators. The account’s temporary deactivation was due to a technical error.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here , here , here and here . One post reads, “Twitter BANS ICE after arresting 113 CHILD PREDATORS. This is what Biden supports?” Another says, “ICE agents caught 113 child predators. ICE twitter account was then taken down. Exposure!”

On Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:35 p.m. EST, ICE posted on Twitter a news release about an operation called Operation Protected Childhood that lead to the capture of 113 alleged child predators in the United States and South America between Nov. 2 to 6 ( here ).

More information about the operation can be seen in the press release here .

Before this, the ICE Twitter page seemed to be deleted, showing a blank page ( here and here ).

The reason for its temporary deactivation, however, was not due the child predator investigation.

ICE explained in a tweet after the account was restored that the disappearance was due to a technical glitch ( here ).

The tweet reads: “We’re back! No hackers, no rogue employees. We had a technical glitch and we appreciate the Twitter team’s help in bringing us back online. Stay tuned here for more great news about the work that the men and women of ICE do every day to protect the homeland.”

The Hill reported that the account was deactivated over a change in their age ( here ).

When asked if the account’s temporary blocking was due to an age change, a Twitter spokesperson told Reuters via email that “Twitter requires people using the service to be 13 years of age or older. If an account’s birthdate is changed to a day/month/year prior to that and our systems identify content posted by the account before they were 13 years old, they will be locked out of the account. The account has been reinstated.”

The affected account’s followers can take 24-48 hours to restore, according to Twitter.

VERDICT

False. Twitter did not remove ICE’s account because after an operation where ICE arrested 113 child predators.

