Fact check: Instagram user did not dispose of ballots cast for Trump in Philadelphia

Users on social media are sharing a screenshot of the Instagram story of a user claiming to be a poll worker in Philadelphia. The user, identified as @jaqohara, announced she had sworn “under oath, to throw away all Trump ballots when I’m counting them”. This claim is false. The Philadelphia District Attorney office confirmed to Reuters that this individual was appointed to work as a “ward inspector” and therefore could not have discarded any ballots.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Posts with this claim are visible on Instagram here , here and Facebook here , here , here . Some captions include: “Proof of voter fraud in PA” ( archive.vn/ouRWN ) and “Stay vigilant patriots! Poll workers who are partisan are like moles. This could likely be the tip of the iceberg. We will expose the fraud.” ( archive.vn/2tUPQ )

The photographs in this claim were also shared on Twitter by Elijah Shaffer, a reporter for Blaze TV, on Nov. 5 ( here , archive.vn/wip/eApzh ). As of the publishing of this check, his tweet been retweeted over 11,000 times.

Most of the posts with this claim feature two screenshots of what appear to be posts on Instagram stories from an account identified as @jaqohara. Reuters was unable to independently review the account because as of publishing of this article, the account is no longer available on Instagram ( archive.vn/nXIhK ).

The first post shows a selfie of a woman wearing a face mask and text reading, “Stocking up for working the polls” and a location tag that reads “Fishtown Rec”. The second post, appearing to be from the same account, reads: “Bad things are happening in Philadelphia! As a poll worker I swear, under oath, to throw away all Trump ballots when I’m counting them.”

Jane Roh, communications director for the Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, dismissed the veracity of these claims.

Roh told Reuters via email that “Complaints about this post were reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office Election Task Force last week. This individual appears to have been an appointed ward inspector, and therefore was not in a position to count ballots – much less throw them away – period.” Roh added that the DA’s office advised electoral authorities in Philadelphia to keep the post in this claim “on file to prevent [the individual] from receiving election appointments in the future.”

As of Nov. 12, their Election Task Force “has received no reported complaints about ballots being miscounted or inappropriately discarded,” according to Roh.

Reuters previously debunked a similar allegation about Erie, Pennsylvania here .

It is unclear if this post was intended as a joke. Regardless of the individual’s intention, her role on the day as a ward inspector would not have permitted her to discard any ballots.

VERDICT

False. This appointed worker was not in position to count ballots. Authorities confirmed that Philadelphia’s Election Task Force has no reported complaints about miscounted or inappropriately discarded ballots, as of the publishing of this check.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .