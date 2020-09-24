Fact check: Image does not show 14-year-old rape victim of Jacob Blake 

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Shared hundreds of times on Facebook, posts claim that an image of a young woman covered in bandages and lying in what looks like a hospital bed shows the “14-year-old rape victim” of Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man whose shooting by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, reignited nationwide protests over racism and police brutality. This claim is false. It is true that Blake had an arrest warrant filed against him on July 7, 2020 for a domestic abuse incident. There is no evidence the warrant involves sexual relations with a minor.

The Reuters Fact Check team previously debunked claims on social media deeming Blake a “pedophile” due to a warrant for third-degree sexual assault involving sexual relations allegedly with a minor ( here ). Posts making this claim ( here ) misleadingly featured the definition of third-degree sexual assault under Rhode Island law. In the state of Wisconsin, where the charges were filed, sex with a minor is not within the definition of a third-degree sexual assault as it is in Rhode Island ( here ).

According to his circuit court record ( here&countyNo=30&index=0&mode=details ) , Blake had an arrest warrant filed against him on July 7, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin for an incident involving domestic abuse that happened on May 3. The offenses listed are criminal trespass to dwelling, third-degree sexual assault, and disorderly conduct.

The image of the young woman in the posts can be found in a 2009 blog post on domestic violence ( here ) and a 2010 blog post on the subjugation of women in Nigeria ( here ). Neither blog post identifies her.

VERDICT

False. This image does not show Jacob Blake’s “14-year-old rape victim.”

