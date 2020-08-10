Fact check: Inaccurate claims about salaries for U.S. presidents in retirement, Congress members, army soldiers and senior citizens.

Facebook posts shared tens of thousands of times claim that retired U.S. presidents are paid an annual salary of $450,000 for life, U.S. Senate and House of Representative members get $174,000 annually for life, the speaker of the House receives $223,500 annually for life, while the Senate majority leader, Senate minority leader and the House minority leader are each paid $194,400 annually for life. Meanwhile, the posts claim, the “average salary of a soldier deployed in Afghanistan” is $38,000 and the “average income for seniors on Social Security” is $12,000. The claims made in these posts are partly false.

PRESIDENT’S SALARY IN OFFICE

U.S. code stipulates here that the U.S. president, while in office, “shall receive in full for his services during the term for which he shall have been elected compensation in the aggregate amount of $400,000 a year, to be paid monthly, and in addition an expense allowance of $50,000.” The $450,000 salary claim made in the posts may come from the sum of these two amounts.

In addition, the president is given $100,000 each year for travel and $19,000 for entertainment, according to CNBC here

EX-PRESIDENT’S PENSION

Upon leaving office, ex-presidents have an annual pension of $200,000, plus paid official travel and healthcare coverage, according to media reports. ( here ). As reported here by Business Insider, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton received annual pensions of $205,700 in 2016. In 2017, Barack Obama received $207,800, according to GoBankingRate.s ( here ).

OTHER LUCRATIVE VENTURES

There is also ample opportunity for former presidents to profit from high-paid speaking engagements and lucrative book deals. In 2015, for example, Politico reported that former President George W. Bush had given at least 200 paid speeches since leaving office, typically making $100,000 to $175,000 per appearance. ( here ).

Also in 2015, the Wall Street Journal reported that former President Bill Clinton and former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had earned more than $30 million combined in the 16 months prior, with $25 million from paid speeches. ( here ).

While still in office, President Barack Obama earned $15.6 million between 2005 and 2016 in advances and royalties from his bestselling books "The Audacity of Hope", "Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters” and "Dreams From My Father," Forbes has reported. ( here ).

In 2017, the Los Angeles Times reported that Obama was making $400,000 per speech. ( here ). The same year, he and former First Lady Michelle Obama both signed book deals worth at least $60 million. ( here ).

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, a non-profit, nonpartisan group that tracks the role of money and lobbying in elections and public policy, President Donald Trump had reported earning $2.3 billion from business ventures and investments between announcing his presidential run in the summer of 2015 and the spring of 2019 ( here ). Trump donates the equivalent of a quarter of his presidential salary each quarter, but continues to earn income from his real estate holdings. ( here ).

Since 2009, the annual salary for a U.S. senator has indeed been $174,000 ( here ). As stated on the official Senate website, since the early 1980s, “Senate leaders–majority and minority leaders… have received higher salaries than other members. Currently, leaders earn $193,400 per year.”

Members of the House of Representatives also receive $174,000, while the House majority leader and the minority leader each receive $193,400 ( see page 9 here ). The speaker of the House earns $223,500 annually.

As explained here in the summary section of a 2019 Senate paper on retirement benefits for members of Congress, “Congressional pensions, like those of other federal employees, are financed through a combination of employee and employer contributions.”

Depending on when they were elected to Congress, former senators and representatives are covered by one of four different pension arrangements: 1) the Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS) and Social Security 2) The CSRS Offset plan, which includes both CSRS and Social Security, but with CSRS contributions and benefits reduced by Social Security contributions and benefits 3) The Federal Employees’ Retirement System Act (FERS), which includes the FERS basic retirement annuity, Social Security, and Thrift Savings Plan 4) Social Security alone ( here ).

These four arrangements stipulate different age and length of service requirements for post-retirement pensions, described in detail on pages 4 through 6 here .

As explained here in an April 2020 PolitiFact article, the youngest age at which a retired lawmaker can begin receiving a pension is 50.

“Even for the longest-serving lawmakers,” PolitiFact says, “federal law caps pensions at 80% of full salary,” contrary to the social media posts’ claims that members of Congress and congressional leaders receive pensions equal to their salaries “for life.”

As is the case for presidents and former presidents, members of Congress both past and present have sources of income beyond federal salaries and pensions. As reported by The Atlantic in 2014, “more than 150 lawmakers reported earning more from outside investments than from the congressional salary” in 2010 ( here ).

According to the House Committee on Ethics, House members “are subject to a number of… restrictions on their outside employment (See Chapter 5 here ).

Honoraria (payments for appearances, speeches, or op-eds) are limited, or, in some cases, prohibited for House reps (see page 189 here ). A condensed guide to restrictions on outside employment for members of the House can be found here .

Compensation for an active-duty U.S. Army soldier depends on rank and experience. While a private with fewer than two years of experience may earn $20,170.80, a staff sergeant with more than six years of experience can earn $39,049.20 ( here ) . Rankings above staff sergeant, which range from second lieutenant to general, are considered officers rather than soldiers.

According to Reuters calculations using salaries published by the U.S. Army Recruiting Command website ( here ), the average salary for an active-duty soldier is $27,832 — over $10,000 less than the post alleges.

According to the Social Security Administration’s fact sheet for 2020 ( here ), retired workers currently receive on average $1,503 a month in Social Security benefits. This totals to $18,036 a year, over $6,000 higher than the posts claim.

In 2016, when some of these posts originated, the weekly average for retired workers was $1,342 a month, or $16,104 a year (see page 16 here ).

Partly false. Presidents and members of Congress do not receive these salaries “for life.” Deployed U.S. soldiers make less than the amount mentioned, while retired Social Security recipients receive more.

