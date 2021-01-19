Fact check: Video does not show military aircraft flying into Washington D.C. for Biden’s inauguration

Social media users have been sharing a video of various military aircraft flying overhead, claiming that they are arriving in Washington D.C. as part of preparations for the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden on Jan. 20, 2021. This claim is false: the same video has appeared on social media since at least April 2020.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The posts (here , here) show a video of several helicopters followed by other larger military aircraft flying overhead with captions including “Washington, DC 50min ago. “Preparing for inauguration” Blackhawks, ospreys, scout helos. …. Don’t think so…” (posted Jan. 15) and “Someone just recorded this from Washington. Is this what you call preparing for Inauguration Day?” (posted Jan. 16).

Central Washington has been surrounded by 25,000 National Guard troops ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 (here’s-a-ghost-town-with-soldiers-idUSKBN29O186) .

The video being shared on social media has, however, appeared online before Jan. 15 and Jan. 16, when the social media users claim it is taking place. The same video was uploaded onto TikTok on Jan. 7, 2021 by user @jaymb1719 (vm.tiktok.com/ZMJT4HhD6/) . On April 27, 2020, the same user posted a similar video, which shows the same scene as the video being shared on social media just with one of the cars now in the middle of the road and fewer aircraft flying over (vm.tiktok.com/ZMJT4SkuP/) .

The trees are full of leaves in the video, while Reuters photos show that leaves have mostly fallen off the trees in Washington in January 2021 (here , here , here , here) .

It is possible that the video was filmed in Denmark: the April 2020 video has the hashtag #tiktok_denmark, and branding of the Danish company, Godik, can be seen on a generator in one of the videos seen very briefly as the camera angle changes (here , here) , and on the trailers branded with a picture of a bed and multiple letter ‘z’s, (vm.tiktok.com/ZMJT4HhD6/) similar to Godik’s caravans visible here . The website for Godik, which supplies rental equipment for events and festivals among other services, says they supply “nationwide”, which implies the event was likely in Denmark. Godik did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment to confirm this.

The low quality of the footage meant that Reuters was not able to discern the country by the number plates of the car and coach visible in this video here .

TikTok user @Jaymb1719 did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

VERDICT

False. The video was posted online before Jan. 15, 2021.

