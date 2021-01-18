Fact check: Article falsely reports that Biden’s inauguration has been canceled; Trump has not invoked the Insurrection Act

Articles circulating on social media make the false claim that President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration has been canceled and that President Donald Trump “would remain in office”. This is false.

The article entitled “Inauguration Cancelled, Trump Remains in Office, ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CNN, MSNBC to Lose Licenses” was published on January 14 by website Before It’s News here and on other sites here , here .

The purported article features a false statement allegedly by President Donald Trump on invoking the Insurrection Act. Reuters previously debunked this claim here .

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are expected to be sworn in on Jan. 20. The inaugural committee has scaled back the usual inaugural events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, canceling the traditional parade and inaugural balls normally held in Washington ( here ).

The schedule of the official events for the 59th Presidential Inauguration is visible bideninaugural.org/schedule/ . It includes a 90-minute “Celebrating America” special, hosted by actor Tom Hanks that will be broadcast on television networks CBS, ABC, CNN, NBC and MSNBC, and streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms.

Trump announced on Twitter that he would not attend the inauguration of his successor, hours after promising a peaceful transition of power. ( here ). On Jan. 14 Vice president Mike Pence vowed to uphold American history and ensure a safe transition of power ( here ) .

Last week the website Before It’s News was one of a series of sites to feature a different false report, debunked by Reuters here .

VERDICT

False. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration has not been canceled. The Insurrection Act has not been invoked. The incorrect report was published by a website that has previously shared false information.

