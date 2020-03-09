Partly false claim: sharing this image will prevent Instagram from using your content

Users on Instagram have been sharing a post that claims people must repost an image to their own Instagram account if they don't want Instagram to use their photos. It has been shared by public figures with verified accounts, examples can be seen here , here and here .

The image shows text where the words “Instagram” are in bold, suggesting this may have been posted over another word. This can be seen in the first instance of the word “Instagram” where its white background cuts into the previous word. This hints that the post might be a hoax. The word “Instagram” is sometimes not in line with the rest of the sentence and is of varying sizes.

In some versions, it refers to Channel 13 reporting on it. It is unclear which Channel 13 the claim is referring to.

There are other versions of this post, such as one about Facebook (see here ). Back in 2012, Facebook responded to these claims saying they were false (see here ).

The claim says, “Don’t forget tomorrow starts the new Instagram rule where they can use your photos. Don’t forget Deadline today!!!” The image does not refer to a date and only says “tomorrow”. The claim goes on to say: “It can be used in court cases in litigation against you.”

In Instagram's help center, they clearly outline: "We disclose account records solely in accordance with our terms of service and applicable law, including the federal Stored Communications Act (“SCA”), 18 U.S.C. Sections 2701-2712." There is certain information Instagram shares with others. For example, the company sends information such as child sexual exploitation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. More information on this can be found here .

The claim says, “Everything you’ve ever posted becomes public from today Even messages that have been deleted or the photos not allowed” and “I do not give Instagram or any entities associated with Instagram permission to use my pictures, information, messages or post, both past and future. With this statement, I give notice to Instagram it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, or take any other action against me based on this profile and/or its contents. The content of this profile is private and confidential information.”

When a user signs up for Instagram, they agree to Instagram's Terms of Use. If users do not agree with the Terms of Use, Instagram is able to terminate their account. These can be seen here . Under "Permissions You Give to Us", Instagram outlines the following with regard to content ownership:

“We do not claim ownership of your content, but you grant us a license to use it. Nothing is changing about your rights in your content. We do not claim ownership of your content that you post on or through the Service. Instead, when you share, post, or upload content that is covered by intellectual property rights (like photos or videos) on or in connection with our Service, you hereby grant to us a non-exclusive, royalty-free, transferable, sub-licensable, worldwide license to host, use, distribute, modify, run, copy, publicly perform or display, translate, and create derivative works of your content (consistent with your privacy and application settings). You can end this license anytime by deleting your content or account.”

A Facebook company spokesperson confirmed with Reuters that the claims in this image are fabricated, saying “there’s no truth to this post”. Facebook, which owns Instagram, confirmed to Elite Daily on August 21, 2019 that Instagram policy is the "same as it's always been" (see here ).

VERDICT

Partly false: sharing this image will not prevent Instagram from using your content, when users agree to Instagram’s terms and conditions, they don’t give ownership to Instagram, but do grant Instagram permission to use their content in certain ways.