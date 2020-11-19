Fact check: Joe Biden 'arrest warrant' carries no legal weight

A video circulating on social media claims to show an arrest warrant for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. However, this document carries no legal weight as it was not issued by a U.S. or foreign court, but by an organization that identifies itself as the “Court of Ages”.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Posts with this claim can be seen here , here, here .

While some users question the veracity of the claim with comments like: “This has zero legal weight behind it. The court of ages? Really?” and “Think it’s bogus”, other users appear to take the “warrant” as authentic. One post reads: “We got you bastard!!! HILLARY & OBAMA ARE YOU READY???”

A video of the warrant being read out is on YouTube, here (an archived version: archive.vn/ve8LG ). The footage, which had been viewed over 72,800 times at the time of this article’s publication, shows a woman who identifies herself on camera as “Cindy K. Currier” ( youtu.be/ZtkC1BhSlyU?t=4 ). The clip then shows the purported arrest warrant “issued” on Nov. 13 and signed by Currier herself from the “Court of Ages”.

The document presented in the video and linked in the description is visible here: archive.vn/tma1Y . It also includes a “stamp” that reads “Heirs of Creation Court of Ages”.

This document carries no legal weight in the United States or elsewhere.

As explained by the Legal Information Institute of Cornell Law School ( here ), an arrest warrant must be issued by “the competent authority”. Cornell Law School states: “An arrest warrant is a document issued by a judge or magistrate that authorizes the police to take someone accused of a crime into custody”.

A Google Search brought no relevant results nor indications that the “Court of Ages” has an official status qualifying it to issue arrest warrants.

According to its website courtofages.weebly.com/, the “Court of Ages” was established in 2013 and “works to restore personal and national integrity to the Heirs and Guardians of Earth.”

On Nov. 16 Currier published another alleged “warrant” against U.S. President Donald Trump ( youtu.be/2rrhCpehovo , archive.vn/L2rhj ).

When asked about her organization, Currier said the Court of Ages is a “Universal Court” and that a certain “2014 trial Heirs of Creation v. U.S. Corporation was sent to the World Court.” Reuters was unable to find evidence of any such trial.

VERDICT

False. The “Court of Ages” arrest warrant for Joe Biden carries no legal weight in the United States or elsewhere.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .