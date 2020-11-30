Fact check: The name of British research company Ipsos MORI does not originate from the Latin “they die”

A social media post has claimed that the name of British research company Ipsos MORI is derived from the Latin “they die”, and that this is evidence of a depopulation agenda during the coronavirus pandemic. This is not true - the name originates from a 2005 merger between the companies Ipsos and MORI.

Examples of the claim can be seen here and here .

The first of the examples shows a page from The Health Foundation COVID-19 Survey, which Ipsos MORI was commissioned to conduct. The survey polled the general public on range of issues relating to the coronavirus pandemic (here).

The post also shows a Google translation of the Latin phrase “Ipsos MORI” into “they die” in English.

“The Mockery is unbelievable”, the caption of the post reads, alongside the hashtags “depopulation” and “wakeup”.

However, on its website, Ipsos MORI confirmed that its name “doesn’t mean anything” (here).

The name of the company is in fact a reflection of a merger between the companies Ipsos and MORI.

“Our name - Ipsos MORI - was formed in 2005 by the merger of Ipsos, founded in France in 1975 with its named derived from the Latin phrase ‘ipso facto’ and Market and Opinion Research International (MORI), founded in the UK in 1969. This merger created our name: Ipsos MORI”, it explained.

VERDICT

False. The name Ipsos MORI is a reflection of a merger between the two companies Ipsos and MORI in 2005.

