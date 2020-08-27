Fact check: Claim that Iraq war was Ellen DeGeneres’s idea is satire 

Social media users have been sharing a screenshot of a story online that claims the Iraq war was Ellen DeGeneres’s idea. The story originated from a satirical account but some users are taking it seriously.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The screenshot of the article reads: “Shocking new Ellen revelation: Iraq War was her idea. The revelation comes on the back of a wave of other allegations against Ellen DeGeneres.”

The image comes from a satirical account, @fakehandshake on Instagram here . The user’s bio reads: “Modern Internet Artist”, “Memes and screenprinted tees” and “Collaging popular culture into original content.”

The photograph in the claim was taken at a Dallas Cowboys game in October 2019, where DeGeneres received criticism for sitting next to former President George W. Bush. She defended their friendship in a segment on her show. A video of her speech and the photograph can be seen here .

Shortly afterwards, criticism from those who thought of Bush as a “war criminal” because of the Iraq war that began under his presidency, and because of his support for an amendment that would have banned gay marriage, went viral ( here ).

That same month, an edited version of Ellen’s stand-up clip, which added images from the Iraq war in the background, was removed from Twitter due to “a report by the copyright owner”. ( here ) The video is viewable on YouTube youtu.be/FYZjrI5BooQ .

Rafael Shimunov, the creator of the video, is an artist and political activist who came to the U.S. as a child refugee from Uzbekistan ( here ). Shimunov described his motivation for making the video in an online petition: “I felt it was important to unerase the million Iraqis Bush harmed, and used the blue screen behind Ellen to reintroduce Bush's long gone victims and still suffering survivors.” ( here )

DeGeneres’ teams’ decision to ask Twitter to remove the content may have contributed to other similar satirical content surfacing online.

VERDICT

Satire. The story claiming that the Iraqi war was Ellen DeGeneres’s idea originated from a satirical account.

