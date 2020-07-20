Factcheck: Photo does not show ‘girl who wants to come home after running off to ISIS’

Social media users have been sharing a picture that they claim shows a girl who ran away to Syria to join the militant group Islamic State (ISIS), crouching above a captured man lying on his front with his hands tied behind his back.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

[NOTE – DISTRESSING CONTENT AND LINKS TO DISTURBING PHOTOGRAPHS.]

The text accompanying the picture reads: “For all you snowflakes out there who want to let that poor innocent girl who wants to come home after running off to ISIS. I will just leave this here. This is the very same girl.”

Posts containing the image have been shared thousands of times. Examples can be seen here , here and here .

Most users have not named the ‘girl’ referenced in the text, but a few claim the picture shows Briton Shamima Begum, who ran away as a teenager to join Islamic State in Syria. Other posts date back to February 2019 and were shared when U.S.- born Hoda Muthana, who also joined ISIS, said she wanted to return to her family in Alabama. try (here).

The claims in the posts are false. The photograph has been taken from a video released by Islamic State in which the militant group claimed a boy beheaded a captured Syrian soldier in July 2015 (here).

Close-up frontal pictures show the boy’s face clearly. (here) and (www.syriahr.com/en/25896/) and www.syriahr.com/en/26118/). He is also seen holding a knife.

Muthana was denied entry to the U.S., while Begum was stripped of her British citizenship last year. But judges ruled last week that she can return to Britain to challenge that decision ( here ).

VERDICT

False. The picture does not show a British- or American-born girl kneeling over a captured man. The picture is taken from a 2015 video released by Islamic State, in which the group says a boy is shown beheading a Syrian soldier.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .