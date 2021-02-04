Fact check: Social distancing was lifted on Isle of Man because community transmission of the coronavirus was eliminated for second time

After the Isle of Man lifted all coronavirus restrictions on Feb. 1, some social media users suggested that the move was a ploy to make British people believe that they could achieve the same level of freedom if they complied with restrictions.

However, the measures were removed because community transmission was eliminated following a 25-day lockdown, not because of an orchestrated plan by the government.

The Isle of Man is the first place in the British Isles to completely lift COVID-19 restrictions, including social distancing.

“Seems strange that they have made a jump from masks, quarantine and social distancing to no restrictions at all overnight!!”, one Facebook post wrote in response to the news (here).

“The official line is the bogeyman left so everything can return to normal but seeing as other areas are being told normal won’t return even after the vaccine..... this seems odd??? Anyone shed any light???”

Commenting on the posts, some users claimed it was a stunt to make people comply to the strict coronavirus measures in Britain.

However, for more than six months in 2020 the Isle of Man enjoyed an absence of social distancing measures, as coronavirus cases remained close to zero through most of summer and autumn (here) (here).

In the period of the pandemic, the island has actually spent more time without major restrictions than with.

Even in December, it was reported that residents had non-socially distanced carol services (here).

But in early January, a 25-day 'circuit break' was called after the government detected a cluster of cases (here).

This lockdown was ultimately successful in stopping the community spread of the virus, which allowed restrictions to be lifted once again on Feb. 1 (here).

Government figures show that no cases of COVID-19 have been found in the community since Jan. 18 (here , here).

Two cases were detected on Jan. 29, however both were from individuals who were isolating after travelling to the island (here) (here).

“After almost a month of lockdown, this is the moment we have all been waiting for. The Isle of Man has achieved local elimination of the virus for a second time, meaning the risk of community spread of COVID-19 is extremely low”, Isle of Man Chief Minister, Howard Quayle, said in a statement.

“We beat the virus once and we have done so again” (here).

This, coupled with roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine (www.gov.im/covidvaccination), means that lifting the restrictions was the logical next step. The Isle of Man has recorded a total of 434 of COVID-19 cases, including 25 deaths, since the start of the pandemic (here).

VERDICT

Missing context. Restrictions on the Isle of Man were removed, for the second time, because community transmission of the virus was eliminated following a 25-day lockdown. In the scope of the pandemic, the island has spent more time without social distancing measures than with them.

