Fact check: The virus that causes COVID-19 has been isolated, and is the basis for the vaccines currently in development

The virus that causes the disease COVID-19 is called Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, or SARS-CoV-2 (here).

The virus was identified by Chinese authorities on Jan. 7, 2020 (tinyurl.com/y5at3vke), after which its genetic material (RNA) was sequenced (here).

This sequence contains instructions for creating the virus’s proteins, which are the basis for the Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines.

Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech both use new messenger RNA (mRNA) technology (here).

The messenger instructs cells to make proteins that mimic the outer surface of SARS-CoV-2, which spur the immune system into action without replicating like the actual virus (here).

The AstraZeneca vaccine uses a weakened version of a common cold virus that causes infections in chimpanzees (here).

The chimpanzee cold virus has been genetically changed to include the genetic sequence of the spike protein which the coronavirus uses to gain entry to human cells.

The adenovirus delivers this genetic material which tricks the human body to produce proteins known as antigens that are normally found on the coronavirus surface, helping the immune system develop an arsenal against infection (here).

False. The virus that causes the disease COVID-19 has been isolated and is named SARS-CoV-2. After being isolated, work began on developing a vaccine against the virus.

