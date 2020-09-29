Fact check: Video does not appear to show child trafficking rescue operation in Israel

Social media users are sharing a false video that shows children being pulled out of a container, claiming it shows Israeli soldiers saving children after a three-week COVID-19 lockdown and implying that coronavirus may be a cover for child trafficking. However, a longer version of the video shows that four women are also taken out of the container along with the six children and local media reports say the video shows Islamic State (IS) linked individuals being caught as they attempted to escape the al-Hol displacement camp in northeastern Syria.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The posts feature a distressing video ( here , here , here ) of a woman in khaki clothes and an army vest open a hatch in a big container and pulling out two semi-conscious and weeping children out of it. The caption reads, “Save the Children news. Israeli soldiers save children. Remember, Israel has just completed a 3-week shutdown. COVID just a cover? #SaveTheChildren #SaveTheChildrenWorldWide #ChildTrafficking.”

Most of the posts are a repost of a tweet by an account linked to the far-right conspiracy theory group QAnon (given the user’s handle, @The_Q_Wall, and the QAnon hashtags in the bio). Theories by this group often allude to a non-existent “secret campaign” being waged by U.S. President Donald Trump against a sex trafficking ring, known as Pizzagate. This stems from a fake online report that a Washington D.C. pizza restaurant was cover for a child sex trafficking ring (here).

The New York Times reported in August that followers of the conspiracy theory group have been sharing the hashtag ‘SaveTheChildren’ and ‘SaveOurChildren’, taking resources away from actual child trafficking hotlines and groups working to tackle this issue (here). The New York Times explains the conspiracy theory in depth (here) . Some social media users are reviving these theories in the runup to the U.S. presidential election in November.

A longer version of the video published by a Kurdish media network named Rudaw (here) shows that four women are also taken out of the container, along with six children.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the video, but local media reports and other indicators strongly suggest this video does not show a child trafficking rescue operation in Israel.

The language spoken by the people in the video is not Hebrew but sounds like Syrian Arabic.

Samuel Katz, who has published over 20 books and 100 articles about security and military operations in the Middle East (here) told Reuters that the woman pulling the people out of the water tank is not wearing an Israeli Defense Forces uniform: “The woman "fighter" is wearing Kurdish kit and carrying an AK-47.”

Katz added that female Israeli soldiers would be unlikely to be involved in an operation like the one shown in the video: “Israeli women don’t partake in any special operations to my knowledge and certainly none that can be filmed.”

Sherwan Yousef, a journalist from the pro-Kurdish ‘North Press Agency’, which covers Syria and the Middle East (npasyria.com/en/), also told Reuters that the uniform of the female soldier looks like that of a Kurdish Asayish (internal security) officer.

The Hebrew text on the video says “Land of Jihad”, which is the name of an account on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app, that posted a clip of the longer video that matches those shared on social media (t.me/eretzh/4239).

Reuters was unable to geolocate or find the original source this video.

Local media outlets, Rudaw and Basnews, reported that the video shows Kurdish Asayish officers capturing suspected IS-linked women and children who were trying to escape from the al-Hol displacement camp in Syria ( here , here ).

The Rojava Information Centre (here) told Rudaw that the children were given sleeping pills and told Reuters via email, “The video shows ISIS-linked women being smuggled out of detention in the secure Hol Camp, North and East Syria. For the purposes of confirmation of when this incident was, we spoke with camp officials.”

The al-Hol displacement camp is located in northeast Syria near the Iraq border. It houses around 70,000 Iraqis, Syrians and others, including thousands of IS supporters, as most of those in al-Hol came from the last sliver of land held by Islamic State militants in eastern Syria (here).

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has previously reported on similar escape attempts from the al-Hol camp (www.syriahr.com/en/179307/).

Israel has not just come out of a three-week-long lockdown. On the contrary, amid a resurgence of new coronavirus cases, on Sept. 18, Israel entered a new lockdown that is due to last three weeks (here). The previous lockdown started in late March and eased in May.

VERDICT

False. Syrian Arabic is spoken in the video and the uniform worn by the soldier looks to be Kurdish, suggesting the video does not show Israel or Israeli soldiers. Longer versions of the video show that four women are also pulled out of the container along with the children. Local media reports say the videos show Islamic State-linked women and children trying to escape from the al-Hol displacement camp in Syria.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .