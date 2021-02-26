Fact check: Video shows an Israeli mall, which reopened despite coronavirus restrictions, asking customers for vaccination certificates

Social media users have claimed a video shows an Israeli supermarket checking the vaccination status of customers before allowing them to enter. While the video is authentic, it shows the entrance to a shopping mall, not a supermarket, and was filmed before Israel reopened shopping malls to all. Supermarkets have remained open throughout the pandemic, with no checks on vaccination status.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Posts sharing the clip can be seen (here) (here) (here) (here).

"Israel supermarket checking vaccination status No Vax No food”, the video has been captioned (here).

On Feb. 11, the same footage was uploaded to Twitter by Kan News (here). According to the news outlet, the video shows a security guard checking the vaccination certificates of customers at the Ofer Grand Mall in the Israeli city of Petah Tikva.

On this date, Reuters reported (here) that three Israeli shopping malls reopened in defiance of the government's COVID-19 rules.

The malls, one of which was the Ofer Grand Mall in Petah Tikva, allowed those who had received the coronavirus vaccine to enter.

“The government decided to stop us from opening and send over here police and inspectors to prevent the opening”, Ofer Shopping Centers CEO Moshe Rosenblum, told Reuters at the time.

Footage filmed by Reuters in the mall shows inspectors issuing warrants and ordering shops to close.

But the rules have since changed, and Israeli malls are currently open to everyone, including those who haven’t been vaccinated (here).

Israelis in possession of the so-called “Green Pass” - which is a certificate of presumed COVID-19 immunity, displayed on an Israeli Health Ministry app - are also allowed entry to leisure facilities such as gyms and hotels.

VERDICT

Missing context. The video shows a shopping centre, which opened in defiance of government coronavirus rules in place at the time, checking the vaccination certificates of customers. Supermarkets in Israel are open to all, regardless of vaccination status.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .