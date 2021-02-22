Fact check: Video does not show man dying after being given the coronavirus vaccine

A video on social media has been shared alongside a claim that it shows a man dying after receiving the coronavirus vaccine. This claim is false.

Posts sharing the video can be seen (here , here).

The footage, shared hundreds of times on social media, shows a man lying on the ground as he is tended to by healthcare workers.

“Young man died immediately after receiving second dose of Covid vaccine” is the caption on one of the posts sharing the video (here).

Clalit, Israel’s largest healthcare provider, told Reuters in a statement that the video was filmed in a vaccination centre in the Israeli city of Rishon LeZion.

“As for the video being distributed across social media: Clalit wants to clarify that it is of a young man who arrived at a (vaccination) center in Rishon LeZion to get vaccinated and was not feeling well”, Clalit said in a press release, which was first issued when the video began circulating in early February.

“As the video shows, the young man was immediately treated by the trained medical team on site, was evacuated to the emergency room by MADA and was released to his home shortly after. We shall clarify that it was not an allergy to the vaccine.”

According to local media reports, the man’s wife said he fainted because he was “afraid” but that he recovered quickly and “felt good” afterwards (here , here).

Anxiety caused by the procedure can make people to faint following vaccination, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says (here).

So far around 44% of Israel’s 9.1 million citizens have received at least one shot of the Pfizer vaccine (here).

The claim that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has caused fatal reactions among recipients in Israel has been debunked by Reuters (here).

False. The man in the video fainted after receiving the vaccine, but recovered and was sent home shortly after, health officials said.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here.