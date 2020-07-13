Fact check: Photo claiming Trump is acting inappropriately with an underage girl actually shows Trump with his daughter

A post circulating on social media claims to show a photograph of Donald Trump acting inappropriately “with underage girls”. The photograph actually shows the U.S. President with his daughter Ivanka Trump at an event in 1993.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The post here reads: (SIC) “here’s your president with underage girls [emoji] get mad. i do not care.” The post has been flagged multiple times as part of Facebook’s efforts to curb misinformation.

The original photograph by Ron Galella is visible here and shows Ivanka, 11, and Donald Trump at the Grand Opening of The Harley Davidson Cafe in New York City on October 19, 1993. The caption reads, “Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump during Grand Opening of The Harley Davidson Cafe at Harley Davidson Cafe in New York City.”

The particular photo in the claim, which is one of several shots taken that day of Trump and Ivanka posing in front of a motorcycle ( bit.ly/3gYI04P ), captures a brief moment in which Donald Trump kissed Ivanka on her head.

The additional imagery shows that in the majority of the photos, Trump was just smiling while holding his daughter ( here , here , here , here ).

Ivanka’s facial expression changes slightly between the shots. Most of the images show her looking at the camera with a smile, while two of the photos feature her turning her head to look at her father ( here , here ).

While the photo is authentic, the insinuation on social media that Trump is acting inappropriately is misleading.

The Reuters Fact Check team previously debunked a similar allegation that included images of Ivanka and Donald Trump which were photoshopped or taken out of context here .

VERDICT

False. Photograph claiming Trump is acting inappropriately with underage girls actually shows Trump with his daughter Ivanka.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work here .