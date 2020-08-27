Fact check: Photos do not show Jacob Blake posing with guns

Thousands of social media users are sharing photos of a young Black man posing with a gun, claiming that he is Jacob Blake, who was recently shot in the back by a white police officer in Wisconsin and left paralyzed. This claim is false: the photos have been associated with other Black men shot by the police in posts on social media since 2016.

The posts show the words “I’m not judging… I’m just showing you pictures of Jacob Blake” posted on top of the collage of four pictures ( here , here ).

Blake, 29, was shot several times in the back at point-blank range on Sunday, while three of his young sons – aged 3, 5 and 8 - were in the car watching it happen (here). The incident has sparked multiple nights of civil unrest and is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice and Wisconsin Justice Department (here).

It comes after a wave of anti-racism protests in the U.S. and all over the world, after the May 25 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis ( here , here ).

The same collage of photos was shared widely on Facebook in 2016, long before the shooting of Jacob Blake (here).

The man in the photos is noticeably different to Blake, who is shown on the left here , in a picture posted on Twitter by Ben Crump, the lawyer representing Blake’s family in the case.

The photos have been linked by some sources ( here , here ) to Pierre Loury, a 16 year-old Black boy who was shot in April 2016 in Chicago during a foot chase with police (here).

The Chicago Tribune’s report of Loury’s death shows photos of him posing with guns, taken from his Facebook page (here). This Facebook page has since been deleted and replaced with an account made in his memory, which does not show these photos (here). Loury’s death sparked an anti-racism Black Lives Matter protest at the time (here).

Reuters recently fact-checked posts claiming Loury’s shooting took place in 2020, here .

VERDICT

False. This collage of photos does not show Jacob Blake.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work here .