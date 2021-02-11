Fact check: Excess deaths in England ‘increased substantially’ in January 2015

A video comparing excess deaths in January 2021 and January 2015 gives misleading information. The video downplays the severity of excess deaths in 2015, which at the time was the highest yearly increase in excess deaths since records began.

The video (here) which has been viewed more than 10,000 times, says: “This video is a story of two Januaries: 2015 and 2021. Why are these two Januaries worthy of note? Well, in January 2021, we have been told we are in the second wave of a global pandemic that’s resulting in a vast increase in respiratory disease and death. And in January 2015, no such pandemic is gripping society.” (Timestamp 1.17)

The host then compares death rates in the weeks preceding these months and goes on to say: “So was 2015, even with over 80,000 flu virus-related deaths, a particularly bad year, according to official statistics compiled at the time? Well, no. The Winter months of 2014/15 were recorded as moderate and lower than the notable season of 2010/11” (Timestamp 2.17).

This quote appears to be from a Public Health England document called Surveillance of influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses in the United Kingdom: Winter 2014 to 2015 (download here), however these quotes are used to describe levels of ‘flu activity’ and admissions into intensive and intermediate care units respectively, not an assessment of death figures.

The second quote also lacks context. The document says: “The health impact was predominantly seen in the elderly, with numerous outbreaks in care homes and levels of excess mortality significantly higher than the last notable significant H3N2 season of 2008 to 2009. Admissions to hospital and intensive care were observed, with peak ICU/HDU numbers higher than seen in the previous few seasons, but lower than the recent notable season of 2010 to 2011, which affected mainly younger adults.”

Therefore despite “moderate” flu levels in 2015, a high number of excess deaths were recorded. The government’s paper notes that over this flu season, there was a ‘mismatch’ between the circulating virus and the strain used in the vaccine.

A report on the website of the Office for National Statistics (ONS) (here) says that the “number of excess winter deaths in 2014/15 was the highest of the last 15 years” and that deaths peaked at the start of January.

Academic papers discussing this time period refer to a “significant spike in excess mortality” (here), an “exceptionally large increase in mortality in England and Wales” (here), and a “jump in winter deaths” (here), while The Guardian newspaper said that excess winter deaths that year represented the “biggest yearly increase since records began” (here).

VERDICT

Missing context. A video that compares deaths in January 2015 and January 2021 says authorities described winter months as “moderate” and “lower than the notable season of 2010/11.” This was a reference to flu levels and admissions into intensive and intermediate care units. The ONS actually described excess death rates in that period as “the highest of the last 15 years.”

