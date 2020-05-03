False claim: Actress Jennifer Saunders wrote post criticizing the NHS 

Versions of a Facebook post defending the UK government and criticizing the NHS has been widely shared and misattributed to the actress and comedian Jennifer Saunders.

Saunders tweeted a response to the post, visible (here) on April 27, 2020 writing: “Not me. Not by me. The Official Jennifer Saunders Facebook page is not me. Please ignore” (here).

The Facebook post references issues relating to the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the UK. Versions without the Jennifer Saunders misattribution have also widely circulated on Facebook since at least April 22, 2020 (here).

It is not known who originally wrote the post. Some versions of the post include an additional paragraph stating that the writer is not a “hardline Tory” but does understand procurement and logistics.

From April 25, versions began to appear on Facebook that attributed the writing to Jennifer Saunders. A Facebook page called Jennifer Saunders Fans (here) told Reuters that a version of the post was shared on the page but was not attributed to Saunders. The post has since been deleted. The page posts a selection of memes and jokes, sometimes related to current affairs. It is not affiliated with Jennifer Saunders.

A verified Jennifer Saunders page on Facebook has not posted since 2015.

VERDICT

False. Jennifer Saunders did not write a post criticizing the NHS.

