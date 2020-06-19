Fact check: Viral video shows protesters looting jewelry store in New York, not London

Social media posts claim looting has taken place at a jeweler in London. The posts actually contain a video showing a scene from the Bronx, New York.

One such post ( here ) has had over 30,000 views. Posted on June 13, it says: “'Black Lives Matter' protesters AGAIN looting stores in London today!”

Other examples of the viral video accompanied by text identifying the location as London can be seen here and here .

The phone number on one of the shop signs seen in the video can be traced to Fordham Road in the Bronx, New York. Google Street View images of the surrounding shop signs and features confirm that the store being looted is George Jewelry Store on Fordham Road.

Several examples of the video shared on social media say that the video shows Fordham Road ( here , here , here and tinyurl.com/ybhac4y9 ).

George Jewelry Store was looted on June 1, according to an interview with the store's owner on the Gothamist website here .

Looting took place across New York City that night amid protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes ( here ).

VERDICT

False. A video circulating on social media does not show looting in London on June 13, but the ransacking of a New York jewelry store on June 1.

