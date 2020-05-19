False claim: JFK warned about a plot to enslave Americans seven days before his assassination

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Posts shared widely on Facebook claim that President John F. Kennedy said, “There’s a plot in this country to enslave every man, woman and child. Before I leave this high and noble office, I intend to expose this plot”, one week before he was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas. This quote appears to be fabricated. Reuters found no evidence Kennedy ever said this.

Examples of such posts can be found here , here and here .

The posts link to a thread ( here ) on the website Disclose.tv, which describes itself as “an online community and a public discussion platform where like-minded members help each other to gain true insight into what is actually happening as the world becomes increasingly complex”. It also claims to “advocate the freedom of humans for evolutionary self-determination, through liberating oppressed knowledge and disclosing hidden secrets purposely and unlawfully concealed or simply forgotten over time” ( www.disclose.tv/about-us ). The thread describes JFK’s alleged final speech as a “Warning About The Illuminati & New World Order.”

Reuters could not corroborate that President Kennedy ever said these words publicly. The quote is not included in any of the speeches ( here ) or press conferences ( here ) provided by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum website. On November 15, 1963, seven days before his death, Kennedy made remarks in New York City at the national convention of the Catholic Youth Organization ( here ) and the fifth constitutional convention of the American Federation of Labor, Congress of Industrial Organization (AFL-CIO) ( here ). Neither speech included the quote shared in the Facebook posts.

The JFK Presidential Library confirmed to Reuters via email they are unaware of this quote existing in any of their records.

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence to suggest that seven days prior to his assassination John F. Kennedy warned about a plot to enslave all Americans, which he promised to expose before leaving office.

