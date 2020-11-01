Fact check: ‘Hunter’s laptop’ quote attributed to Jill Biden is fabricated

Social media users have been sharing a partially fabricated quote and attributing it Jill Biden, the wife of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The quote includes a reference to “Hunter’s laptop” which was not a remark made by the former second lady.

Jill Biden, wife of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, answers press questions after a conversation about school reopening in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak during a Biden presidential campaign appearance at the Jeffers Pond Elementary School in Prior Lake, Minnesota, U.S. September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

The quote reads: “This election… is about the American people. The American people don’t want to hear these smears against my family. The American people are struggling right now. Whatever is on Hunter’s laptop is not important. These are old stories that have nothing to do with healing this country.”

Part of the quote comes from an interview Jill Biden did on the talk show The View on Oct. 21, 2020. A clip featuring her actual words can be seen here .

At 1:05, host Sunny Hostin says: “Your husband showed remarkable restraint that night when Trump repeatedly attacked your son and disrespected your family and I’ve spent a little bit of time with you and I know how important your family is to you and I know how protective you are over them. Now, he continued those attacks at rallies, encouraging the crowd to lock Joe up and on Monday, he claimed that there is some sort of story on the way about a scandal involving your family that will ‘make him almost an impotent candidate.”

At the 1:38 mark, Hostin asks: “How do you feel about these constant personal attacks and how do you respond to them?”

In response, Biden says: “I don’t like to see my son attacked and certainly don’t like to see my husband attacked but for me or to me, these are distractions. I mean, this election is not about Joe Biden or Jill Biden or Kamala or Doug. It is about the American people. The American people don’t want to hear these smears against my family. The American people struggling right now. I mean, they’re in the midst of all this chaos. They’re trying to figure out how to food on the table. You know, they don’t have jobs, they need heath care.”

After this quote, Biden praises her husband’s performance in the previous debate and discusses the upcoming debate. She does not mention Hunter or a laptop, and there is no record of her having made this remark elsewhere.

False. This quote attributed to Jill Biden about “Hunter’s laptop” was partially fabricated.

