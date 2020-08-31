Fact check: Jill Biden will not make all Americans learn Spanish if her husband is elected

Social media users are sharing posts that claim that Dr Jill Biden, Joe Biden’s wife, said all Americans will be required to learn Spanish if her husband, Joe Biden, wins the U.S. presidential election. There is no record of Jill Biden making this statement.

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is hugged by his wife Jill as he finishes speaking during a primary night speech at The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The posts ( here , here) link to an article on a website called ‘New York Post’ (but not apparently related to the popular outlet New York Post, nypost.com/ ) titled “Dr, Jill Biden: ‘All Americans Will be Required to Learn Spanish When We Win’ (VIDEO)” (here). A large ‘watch video’ button takes users to another article on a website called “US Mags Press” with the same headline (here).

This article says “[Jill Biden’s] only initiative as First Lady will be to require Americans to learn Spanish.” It also has a video of Jill Biden on ‘The View’ embedded (here).

Nowhere in this interview on The View does Jill Biden mention Spanish. There was also no mention of Spanish in Jill Biden’s speech 2020 Democratic National Convention speech (here). Reuters could not find any evidence of Jill Biden having made this statement in recent news reports or videos.

Jill Biden’s proposed initiatives if she becomes first lady have not yet been made clear, but she has said she’d like to continue teaching even if Joe is elected (here).

Jill Biden has been involved in engaging with Hispanic voters, as she held a video call with Latino leaders in Arizona in May and has had weekly calls with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus since (here). She also spoke at a virtual roundtable organised by the charity, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), where she reportedly said that she guarantees that Latinos will have a place at the table (here).

Jill herself is learning Spanish via the Babbel app, according to the Washington Post (here).

Speaking about how the Biden campaign could reach Latino voters, Vanessa Cardenas, a former staffer who worked on Latino outreach for Biden’s primary campaign said, “They have to feel a personal connection to you.” (here)

The Democratic super political action committee will be putting aside money to target the Latino community (here).

Data released by the United States Census Bureau in 2015, between 2009 and 2013 found there were approximately 37.4 million Spanish speakers in the U.S., making up around 10% of the population (here).

VERDICT

False. Jill Biden has been involved in gaining the vote of the Hispanic community, which the Democrats are targeting, however there is no evidence to suggest that she will require all Americans to learn Spanish.

