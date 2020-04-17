False claim: Video shows a crowd protesting against vaccination in South Africa

Uploaded on April 15, 2020, a widely shared post reading “Happening in Africa” ( here ) includes a video of a crowd hurling objects at police vehicles with an overlaying text in French reading “les refus de vaccins en Afrique du Sud,” translating as “refusals of vaccines in South Africa.”

The claim that this video shows South Africans protesting against vaccination is false, and it has no connection to the coronavirus – although comments on the post suggest some people have assumed such a connection.

The footage in this post was taken nearly five months before the emergence in China of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

A South African news channel called MultimediaLive uploaded the video here to YouTube on August 1, 2019 with the caption “Law enforcement officers were attacked during a violent protest in the Johannesburg CBD”. South African broadcaster SABC News also reported on the incident, saying the trouble erupted after law enforcement officers attempted to confiscate counterfeit goods from street vendors. (here)

Reuters geolocated the video to be at the intersection of Rahima Moosa Street with Troye Street, with signs and buildings matching on Street View www.google.com/maps/@-26.2008379,28.0486227,3a,75y,243.59h,86.45t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1s24n369h8rtc68EblZ0rQ5g!2e0!7i13312!8i6656.

This false claim comes amidst a racism row in France over two doctors’ widely criticized suggestion that a COVID-19 trial, using the BCG vaccine for tuberculosis, should first be tested on Africans (here).

Reuters Fact Check recently debunked a false claim that the United Nations planned to test vaccines in Africa (here) .

False: This video does not show “refusals of vaccines” but rather a clash between protesters and police in Johannesburg in August 2019.

