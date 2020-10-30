Fact check: Joe and Hunter Biden not pictured golfing with Burisma CEO 

Social media users have been sharing a photograph of four men golfing and claiming that it shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden with the CEO of Burisma, a holding company operating in the Ukrainian natural gas market. This claim is false.

One post’s description reads: “Lying Biden. On 60 Minutes, Joe said he never met with Hunter and the Burisma CEO. Well, here he is with both...”

During his time on the board of one of Ukraine’s largest natural gas companies, Hunter Biden, the son of former U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden, was regarded as a helpful non-executive director with a powerful name, according to people familiar with Biden’s role at the company ( here ).

Biden’s role at Burisma Holdings Ltd has come under intense scrutiny following unsupported accusations by President Donald Trump that Joe Biden improperly tried to help his son’s business interests in Ukraine ( here ).

The photograph was first released by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight in September 2019 here . In the article, Fox News explains that the photograph shows Joe and Hunter Biden in the Hamptons with Devon Archer, a business associate of Hunter Biden who served on the board of Burisma with him after they both joined in April 2014.

The photograph was taken in August 2014, a source close to Archer told Fox News. The photograph includes a fourth man who has not been identified. However, he is not Burisma’s top executive Taras Burdeinyi or founder Mykola Zlochevsky. Photographs of both men can be seen here and here .

Archer, who Politico reported was convicted of fraud ( here ), joined the board of Burisma with Hunter Biden in April 2014 ( here ). Archer left the board of Burisma after initially being charged in this scheme ( here here ) and Hunter announced his departure in 2019 ( here ).

In October 2019, Trump tweeted about the photograph here , saying: “The Biden family was PAID OFF, pure and simple! The fake news must stop making excuses for something that is totally inexcusable. Sleepy Joe said he never spoke to the Ukrainian company, and then the picture came out where he was playing golf with the company boss and Hunter.....” The use of the term “company boss” is likely where this false claim originated.

VERDICT

Partly false. The photograph shows Devon Archer, who also served on the board of the Ukrainian energy company with Hunter Biden, not the Burisma CEO golfing with Joe and Hunter Biden.

