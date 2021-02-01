Fact check: John Adams quote about Congress stems from 1969 Broadway musical

Social media users have been sharing a quote online attributed to the second president of the United States, John Adams. This quote originated from a musical that premiered in 1969 on Broadway; it was not said by Adams.

The quote reads: “In my many years, I have come to a conclusion that one useless man is a shame, two is a law firm and three or more is a congress.”

The quote does not exist in the U.S. National Archives database, which includes thousands of records from the founding fathers here , or in The Adams Papers here , a database containing correspondence from Founding Fathers.

Gwen Fries, production editor of The Adams Papers at the Massachusetts Historical Society, told Reuters via email that the quote is from the 1969 Broadway musical “1776”.

The Tony Award-winning musical shows the events that took place before the signing of the Declaration of Independence, following John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson, who try to convince the Second Continental Congress to vote for independence from the British (www.mtishows.com/1776).

The script for the musical and its 1972 film adaptation can be seen here and here . It was written by Peter Stone and the songs composed by William Edwards. The character of John Adams was played by actor William Daniels both on stage and on screen (here). An interview featuring Daniels about his experience playing Adams and which includes the quote circulating online can be seen here . At the very start of Scene 1 (fourth page on Scribid, here ), John Adams’ character says: “I have come to the conclusion that one useless man is called a disgrace, that two are called a law firm, and that three or more become a congress.”

The script continues: “And by God, I have had this Congress! For ten years King George and his Parliament have gulled, cullied, and diddled these Colonies with their illegal taxes - Stamp Acts, Townshend Acts, Sugar Acts, Tea Acts - and when we dared stand up like men, they have stopped our trade, seized our ships, blockaded our ports, burned our towns, and spilled our blood - and still this Congress refuses to grant any of my proposals on independence, even so much as the courtesy of open debate! Good God, what in hell are you waiting for?”

The scene from the 1972 film can be seen at 1:50 here or 0:15 here .

“The real John Adams never spoke those words,” Fries said. “The quote should be attributed to playwright Peter Stone.”

“You can instantly spot that it’s not the real John Adams because he had the highest respect for the legal profession and those who practiced it,” she added.

VERDICT

Partly false. There is no evidence these words, spoken by the John Adams character in the Broadway musical ‘1776’, were actually spoken by the second president of the United States.

