False claim: doctors who treated Boris Johnson say he didn’t have coronavirus

A post claiming British PM Boris Johnson did not have the coronavirus has been shared on social media. (here) (here)

The post, which was originally written as satire but since has been shared in a way that has led some social media users to react in anger, claims two doctors who treated Johnson at St Thomas’ hospital in London said his condition was “contrived”.

“‘He had the most pathetic, contrived cough I have heard in all my years of practise! I’d’ve sent him home with a packet of Lockets and bottle of Calcough Children’s Syrup’ - Knott. ‘If he had Covid-19 then I’m not a doctor!” - Pullin,” the post reads.

Johnson first entered hospital on April 5 after suffering from the symptoms of COVID-19 for more than a week. He spent a week in hospital, including three nights in intensive care, before being discharged on April 12.

The claim on social media first appeared in the Facebook group ‘A Poke in the Eye With a Sharp Wit’ in a post by social media user Anthony George. The group describes itself as “a place for political humour and satire, poking fun at those in the government of the day.” (here) (here)

Anthony George told Reuters he wrote the post as satire in a group where it would be viewed as such. “There was nothing personal intended towards Boris Johnson himself indeed, had it been Jeremy Corbyn or any other PM, I would have said the same,” he said.

It has since spread online, with some believing it to be true. “Contrived cough, fake symptoms and taking up an intensive care bed which was probably needed by a genuine covid 19 patient,” one comment reads.

The doctors mentioned in the post are not real. No doctors named Shirley Knott and Ashleigh Pullin appear on the General Medical Council (GMC) medical register. (here)

George said their names are a nod to them being fictitious: “Shirley Knott - surely not” and “Ashleigh Pullen - actually pulling (your leg)”.

VERDICT

False: the post claiming British PM Boris Johnson did not have the coronavirus was originally written as satire.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work here .