Fact check: Images show Heath Ledger as the Joker, not policeman disfigured by Antifa

Social media posts have claimed to show images of a policeman disfigured by a member of the Antifa movement. This is false. The posts feature two photographs of late actor Health Ledger in character as the Joker in the 2008 blockbuster film “The Dark Knight”.

Text accompanying the photos reads: “This brave policeman had both of his cheeks severely lacerated when an ANTIFA thug threw bricks covered in razor blades. I bet none of you snowflakes are brave enough to share this so this hero gets the appreciation he deserves” ( here and here ).

While many social media users have understood that the images are from The Dark Knight, it has caused others to react in anger.

“Wtf ; BLM is a terriost (sic) clan. I Hate Them" and “I STAND WITH THE POLICE!”, read two such comments ( here ).

The images are from a scene where the Joker disguises himself as a police officer during a parade, which can be seen here .

VERDICT

False. The images show actor Heath Ledger in character as the Joker in The Dark Knight, not a real-life police officer.

