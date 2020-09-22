Fact check: Fabricated “castration lottery for white men” quote falsely attributed to NYT journalist

Users on social media are resharing a quote falsely attributed to journalist Sarah Jeong. The former member of the New York Times editorial board confirmed to Reuters this quote is fabricated.

The alleged quote reads: “We need a castration lottery for white men. Every month we pull a birthday, sort the excess and snip some sacks, preferably in a big public gathering.”

The fabricated quote has been circulating online since 2018 ( imgur.com/r/mensrights/bScAvo4 , here ) according to the earliest iterations Reuters could find. At the time, Snopes debunked this and other quotes falsely attributed to Jeong, here .

Brian Kolfage, an Air Force veteran that is facing charges for defrauding donors in a scheme to build President Donald Trump’s border wall ( here ) also recently posted the false quote on his Facebook ( archive.vn/Mo8yF ).

Jeong, who is currently an op-ed contributor at the New York Times according to her LinkedIn profile, confirmed to Reuters via email that this quote is fabricated. “Never said it verbally, tweeted it, wrote it, or even thought it in the privacy of my own home,” she said.

According to Snopes, this and other fabricated quotes misattributed to Jeong surged on 4Chan soon after she was appointed a member of the New York Times editorial board in 2018. At the time, as reported by Vox here , Jeong’s detractors dug up a series of years-old tweets in an attempt to accuse her “of being racist against white people.”

In response to the attacks on Jeong, the NYT issued a statement here referring to Jeong’s tweets as responding to frequent online harassment by “imitating the rhetoric of her harassers.”

Jeong also addressed the tweets in an article here and said they “were irreverent jokes — some responses to people harassing me, others outright snark. Some were parodies of race science like Charles Murray’s ‘The Bell Curve.’” She added that, “Stripped of context and viewed many years later, they were enough to start an online conflagration about “’reverse racism’.”

Jeong recently tweeted about the resurgence of this false quote here .

False. This quote is fabricated and wrongly attributed to journalist Sarah Jeong.

