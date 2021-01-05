Fact check: Footage shows Kamala Harris receiving COVID-19 vaccination

Social media users have been sharing content online that claims Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s COVID-19 vaccination was faked. This claim is false.

Examples of video posts making this claim can be seen here and here .

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received a COVID-19 vaccination on Dec. 28, 2020 on live television in an effort to boost public confidence in immunizations (here).

Harris, the first Black and Asian-American elected vice president, received the Moderna Inc vaccine at a medical center in predominantly Black southeast Washington (here).

The posts include a video of a Harris receiving the vaccine from a nurse. Footage of this moment can be seen shared by Reuters here and C-SPAN here .

A Reuters photograph of Harris receiving the vaccine can be seen here .

Comments on the Facebook posts include: “Fake they know better than to take it !!!!!”, “I didn’t see any needle on it” and “People are so stupid that they think she was really vaccinated! So sad...”

Some of the videos include a zoomed-in snapshot of Harris’s arm, visible at 0:22 here . The purpose of this is unclear.

The zoomed-in segment shows the nurse snapping the cap onto the syringe after the vaccine is administered. The nurse does this with one hand by pushing the cap against the arm of the chair Harris is sitting on, as her left hand is keeping pressure on Harris’s arm.

Moderna did not immediately respond to Reuters request to confirm this was the type of needle used on Harris.

The exposed needle can be seen at the 0:20 mark here . Several photographs from Getty Images clearly show the needle in Harris’s arm here , here and here .

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence Kamala Harris’s vaccination was fake or staged.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .