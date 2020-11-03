Fact check: Photo does not show drunk Kamala Harris throwing up in bushes and staggering around

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Social media users have been sharing a photo of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, purporting to show her drunk, throwing up, staggering around and being confrontational. However, this is a misleading still image captured from a video Harris posted of herself congratulating runners after a Thanksgiving Day race in Iowa in 2019.

The posts (here , here , here , here) show Harris outdoors, bent over slightly, with her mouth open and eyes shut, her face slightly contorted as if grimacing. The caption says: “Throwing up in the bushes & staggering aimlessly at the Cleveland airport was the last straw before staffers put Kamala Harris back in the plane and took off for Oshkosh. Onlookers claim the clearly intoxicated Harris was confrontational but too weak to put up much of a fight.”

The image is taken from the five-second mark of this video posted by Harris on her Twitter page on Nov. 28, 2019. The video shows Harris congratulating runners who have just finished the Des Moines Turkey Trot Thanksgiving race in Iowa, not Cleveland as the social media posts claim (www.desmoinesturkeytrot.com/). She is seen speaking to a couple of runners, before bending over to give a cookie to a child and wish them a happy Thanksgiving. Harris then embraces a runner who wishes her good luck and says they are proud of Harris.

VERDICT

False. The photo is a still image from a video where Harris is bending down and offering a child a cookie at a Thanksgiving race in Iowa in 2019.

