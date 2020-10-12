Fact check: Kamala Harris did not say Joe Biden was ‘trash to me’

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Social media users have been sharing posts that wrongly report Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris once said she did not like presidential candidate Joe Biden and called him “trash.”

The quote usedhere and here came from a blog post, not from Harris.

A June 28, 2019 post on the blog FinFlam finflam.com/archives/5678 by the author “Big John” said: “I don’t like Joe Biden and do not like his history with certain people or who he’s aligned with, he’s trash to me. However, with that being said, Biden may be someone I don’t like but he does make a legitimate point when dealing with horrible people. Kamala may be taking shots for political gain and personal ones at that but what happens if she’s president?” ( finflam.com/archives/5678 )

While Harris and Biden did clash on issues such as 1970s busing laws during the second democratic debate on June 27, 2019 ( here ), there is no evidence that Harris ever called Biden “trash”. Reuters did not find any instances of Harris saying this about Biden online.

VERDICT

False. Kamala Harris did not call Joe Biden “trash”. The quote was taken from a blog post and misattributed to Harris.

