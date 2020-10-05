Fact check: Fabricated Kamala Harris tweet on removing cop account from Instagram

Social media users are circulating a fabricated tweet allegedly from vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, in which she asks for an account called “@cops.page” to be removed and says the focus should be on defunding the police, not supporting them. Harris never tweeted this.

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to examine issues involving race and policing practices in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd and the civil unrest that followed, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 16, 2020. REUTERS

Nationwide, protests against police brutality and white supremacy following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020 have featured a common rallying cry: “Defund the police” (here).

This call predates the current protests and is driven by anger at the militarized posture of many U.S. police departments and by the recognition they are being called on to confront social ills, including addiction, mental illness and homelessness that, advocates say, could be better addressed by spending on social services and rethinking what should be considered crimes.

While some envision virtually abolishing modern police departments, others see it as a call to cut city police budgets, which have grown significantly since the 1990s.

The posts ( here , here , here , here , here ) purport to show a tweet posted by Harris on Sept. 9 at 10:35am, which says “I just filed an official complaint with Instagram to get @cops.page removed from the platform. We need to focus on defunding the police rather than supporting them. Do not follow this page.”

At the time of this article’s publication, there was no account with the handle @cops.page on Instagram (here).

The tweet does not appear on Kamala Harris’ Twitter profile (twitter.com/KamalaHarris/) and there have been no news reports of Harris making these comments.

Reuters could not find the alleged tweet in ProPublica’s “Politwoops” archive, which tracks deleted tweets by public officials here . Deleted tweets from Harris can be found here .

Harris effectively served as head of the police indirectly through her positions as District Attorney of San Francisco from 2003 and subsequently as Attorney General of California from 2011 ( www.harris.senate.gov/about , oag.ca.gov/history/32harris ).

When asked by the New York Times in June what she thinks of defunding the police, Harris said “we do have to reimagine what public safety looks like. And here’s the thing. It is status quo thinking to believe that putting more police on the streets creates more safety. That’s wrong. […] But, no, we’re not going to get rid of the police. We all have to be practical. But let’s separate out these discussions. Many cities in our country spend one-third of their entire budget on policing. With all the responsibilities those cities have, one-third on policing?” (here)

In an interview with daytime talk show The View around the same time, she echoed this sentiment (youtu.be/3OWiRuJgtVE).

VERDICT

False. This Kamala Harris tweet on removing a cop account from Instagram and defunding the police is fabricated.

