Fact check: Kamala Harris has carried out interviews since becoming VP candidate

Thousands of social media users have been publishing posts, which say that Kamala Harris has not taken any formal questions from the press since she was named as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick. There are videos and written accounts of numerous national and local interviews Harris has carried out since being chosen. When these claims arose, Harris had not, however, taken questions from the media at any formal or informal setting.

Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee and Senator Kamala Harris speaks during an outdoor roundtable discussion as she campaigns in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. September 28, 2020. REUTERS

The posts ( here , here , here , here ) have been shared over 40,000 times across social media, notably by conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza who has over 2 million followers on Facebook and over 940,000 on Instagram. The posts read, “Kamala Harris was picked to be Joe Biden’s VP 42 days ago. There are 41 days until the election. She has not formally taken questions from the press a single time.”

The original post seems to have been a tweet (here) posted by NBC news reporter, Deepa Shivaram, on Sept. 23, which has been retweeted thousands of times by social media users including the President’s son, Eric Trump (here), several news reporters ( here , here , here ) and prominent Republican figures ( here , here ).

Whether the words “formally taken questions from the press” refer to individual interviews or Harris’ interactions with the press pack, is not made clear in the posts.

Biden chose Senator Harris as his running mate on Aug. 11, 2020 (here), ahead of the Presidential election on Nov. 3. She has been on the campaign trail since Aug. 12 (here).

INTERVIEWS

Harris’ first interview as a vice presidential candidate took place on Aug. 14 with The 19th, a news outlet which aims to elevate the voices of underserved, underrepresented women (youtu.be/KO99NAoywok).

Since then and before the Sept. 23 tweet, Harris has done interviews with national media outlets, such as CNN (see part one youtu.be/sy3qJVD1Izg , part two youtu.be/qAcciTWIdH0 ), NBC (here), ABC (youtu.be/0ZKHHVoT_08) , People (here), Univision (here), BET (youtu.be/Y9nYmBFmWPk) and Showtime (youtu.be/AxF9xSxSOl4).

Local media outlets have also carried out numerous interviews with Harris in various states including North Carolina ( here , here ) , South Florida ( here , youtu.be/zH6gx6sMuwk , here ), Arizona (youtu.be/sLNplIvDhTo), Michigan (here), Philadelphia (youtu.be/DYHLzY6xXvY), Wisconsin ( here , here ) and California ( here , here ).

Harris has also given exclusive interviews to other platforms including the social media-focused news organisation, NowThis, (here); the Russ Parr Morning Show on the radio (here&extid=wjEUwFZFEkMLdYj0); and with TheGrio, a video news community which produces stories on Black America for an African-American audience (here).

PRESS QUESTIONS

Shivaram, the author of the original tweet, clarified in later tweets that Harris has done local and national press interviews but has not taken questions from journalists travelling with her: “besides the few shouted questions, no - there has not been a gaggle where reporters who are on the ground can ask questions.” ( here , here ). A ‘gaggle’ is usually understood to be an informal briefing or Q&A given by a politician to a group of journalists.

Trevor Hunnicutt, a Reuters journalist who travels with Biden on the Democratic campaign trail (here) said that Harris did do a very short press briefing in North Carolina on Sept. 28, five days after Shivaram’s initial tweet was published. However, Hunnicutt said that she has not done any press conferences where she took unfiltered questions from the press and he believed that this was the first gaggle she had done on the trail.

Hunnicutt added that it varies from campaign to campaign how open the vice presidential candidates are to the press but it is typical to have some kind of question and answer session from time to time.

VERDICT

Partly false. Harris has done numerous interviews with national and local media outlets since being chosen as the Democratic vice presidential candidate, but at the time of the claims being shared, had not held formal press sessions. Harris has provided press access since the tweet was posted.

