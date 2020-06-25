Fact check: Kamala Harris quote on “vengeance of a nation” fabricated by satire website

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media users have been sharing a lengthy quote online and wrongly attributing it to Kamala Harris. The quote actually comes from a satirical website.

Examples can be found here and here .

One post reads: “And once Trump’s gone and we have regained our rightful place in the White House, look out if you supported him and endorsed his actions, because we’ll be coming for you next. You will feel the vengeance of a nation. No stone will be left unturned as we seek you out in every corner of this great nation. For it is you who have betrayed us. – Kamala Harris” ( here ).

The quote circulating on social media is dated June 18, 2020. The posts do not give any other information about where Harris said it and in what context.

A Google search of the quote reveals it stems from an article called “Kamala Harris: ‘After We Impeach, We Round Up the Trump Supporters’” from the satirical website bustatroll.org. ( here ) While the website itself describes itself as parody and satire, the posts being shared do not mention this. ( bustatroll.org/about-us/ )

VERDICT

False. This quote originated from a satirical website.

