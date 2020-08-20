Fact check: Kamala Harris did not say she listened to Snoop Dogg and Tupac while smoking marijuana in college 

Social media users have been sharing a quote online claiming Kamala Harris said she listened to Snoop Dogg and Tupac while smoking marijuana in college. Users have questioned this statement and the claim is being used to discredit Harris, because both artists’ first albums were released years after Harris had already graduated from college.

The quote refers to an interview Harris did in February 2019 with The Breakfast Club, a morning radio show about Black culture, politics and more. Hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy asked Harris questions on various topics. The full interview can be seen youtu.be/Kh_wQUjeaTk .

In the interview, Charlamagne Tha God asks Harris if she has ever smoked marijuana and Harris responds that she has ( youtu.be/Kh_wQUjeaTk?t=2193 ). Later in the interview, DJ Envy asks Harris what music she listens to. Before she has a chance to answer, Charlamagne Tha God interrupts by asking what music Harris listened to while smoking marijuana in college ( youtu.be/Kh_wQUjeaTk?t=2288 ).

Harris laughs but ignores Charlamagne Tha God’s question and responds to the original query of what music she listens to by saying “Snoop Dogg”, “Tupac” and adds that she loves “Cardi B”.

Without seeing the interview, the audio can lead a listener to believe Harris was responding to the marijuana question. In the video, she is looking at DJ Envy and responding to his original question about music.

Fox News discussed the interview and the misunderstanding, stating that Snoop Dogg and Tupac had not released albums when Harris was in college. Both hosts of The Breakfast Club show appeared in an MSNBC interview and addressed the confusion and Fox News feature.

DJ Envy explained that, “I mean, we wanted to humanize [Harris], not just talk about politics, talk about what she likes, what she does, and I asked what she listens to and she said she listens to Snoop Dogg and Tupac. At the same time, my co-host was still talking about the marijuana and it was just a funny exchange. But she was actually answering me, and people took that she was answering Charlamagne and said she was lying, which is not true.” ( here )

Harris’s former spokesman Ian Sams addressed the mix-up in a tweet: “The rightwing is so desperate to attack @KamalaHarris they're trying to make Reefergate happen. @djenvy asked what she listened to. @cthagod made a pot joke. Then she answered @djenvy's question. This really isn't that complicated. Just watch.” ( here )

VERDICT

False. Kamala Harris explained to The Breakfast Club hosts that she listens to Snoop Dogg and Tupac. She did not say she listened to these artists while smoking marijuana in college.

