Fact check: Photograph shows Kamala Harris with stepchildren

Thousands of social media users are sharing an authentic photograph of Kamala Harris with her husband and stepchildren to misleadingly discredit her Black identity. These posts are missing context.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

A post by Diamond and Silk, well-known social media personalities and Trump supporters, featuring the photo with the caption “Good morning Americans, meet Kamala Harris African American family” has been shared over 61,460 times on Facebook ( here ) and over 12,600 times on Twitter ( here ).

Other posts replicating the claim are visible here and here .

Some comments appearing to question her ancestry and background read: “I’m looking for the AA person here am (SIC) Icmissing something folks?” and “Looks pretty (SIC) caucasian to me. TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT VOTE RED!!”.

Kamala Harris, recently chosen to be Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate, has become a target of misinformation.

Multiple false claims have centered on “birtherism” - a movement that seeks to cast doubt on, or deny, that Harris is a natural-born U.S. citizen to imply she is ineligible for the office of vice president ( here ) - and discrediting Harris’ Black identity.

Reuters has debunked similar claims on Harris here and here .

Harris is stepmother to Cole and Ella, children of her husband Douglas Emhoff, who is Jewish and white. (here).

The photograph in the claim was posted on Twitter by Emhoff in 2018, here It was also posted by Harris here on Mother’s Day on 2019, the caption reads: “Grateful every day to be Momala to Ella and Cole”. The image was recently featured in an Oprah Magazine article here .

Senator Harris has been vocal about her close relationship with Cole and Ella. On an essay for Elle ( here ), she described them to be her “endless source of love and pure joy”. At a recent campaign event, Harris said that "I've had a lot of titles over my career and certainly vice president will be great -- but Momala will always be the one that means the most," referring to how the children address her ( here ).

VERDICT

Missing context. Photograph shows Kamala Harris with her husband and stepchildren.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .