Fact check: Kentucky election results tweeted by Kanye West are not valid

On Oct. 13, as early voting in person started in Kentucky, Kanye West tweeted a screenshot that allegedly showed the state’s “presidential election results” on the website of LEX 18 News, a Kentucky based NBC affiliate. The screenshot listed West as ahead of President Donald Trump and democratic candidate Joe Biden. The screenshot also showed Joe Jorgensen, from the Libertarian Party in first place. These results are not real: according to the local news outlet, the screenshot shows old data from tests they ran for the primary in June.

Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Kentucky, a conservative state that voted for Trump by 30 percentage points in 2016 ( here ), is one of a handful of states in which West’s name, who is campaigning under his self-styled Birthday Party, is on the official ballot ( here ).

As of the publishing of this check, the rapper’s tweet with the image has been retweeted over 5,015 times ( here , archive.vn/C9U5U ) and liked 47,521 times. Other posts on Twitter are visible here and here . Posts on Facebook are visible here and here .

LEX 18 News released a statement on Twitter here and clarified the screenshot shows a “cached web link” with mock-up results for the primary election in June. These results, the local outlet noted, are not valid and were “simply part of a test.”

Their full statement on Twitter says: “Someone discovered a cached web link that we used during June’s primary election to post Associated Press election results. The old link was still populating current AP data and showed test results, which is part of the preparation the AP does in advance of elections. The results shown were not valid. They were simply part of a test. We regret the discovery of the cached web link and have removed the data from that page. We apologize for any confusion.”

An archived version of the cached web link that was screenshotted is visible here ( archive.vn/hJgwO ). Reuters tried to access the cached version of the website, which is no longer available. When currently accessing the link www.lex18.com/election-results , nothing shows up.

The image has been labeled as manipulated media on Twitter here .

VERDICT

False. These results are not valid but old test results from a cached web link.

