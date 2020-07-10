Fact check: Photo does not show Georgia Governor Brian Kemp dressed in KKK outfit as a child

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media users are sharing a photo of an unidentified woman and a boy dressed in Ku Klux Klan (KKK) garments that has been mislabeled to say it shows Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp and his mother.

An iteration of the claim reads “Just so you know, this is Governor Kemp and his mother”. Posts are visible here , here , here .

The original photo is visible here , as part of the Bettmann archive. The caption reads “This unidentified Klan woman gets her son dressed up real cute in KKK robes and hat. The boy doesn't seem to be too happy with the outfit, if you can judge by the expression on his face.”

According to Getty’s registry, the photo was taken on April 27, 1956. Brian Kemp was born on November 2, 1963 ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Photo does not show Governor Brian Kemp as a child

