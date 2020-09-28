Fact check: Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s wife is not related to Mitch McConnell

Users on social media claim Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron recently married the granddaughter of Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. Other posts claim Cameron married McConnell’s niece. These claims are false.

Cameron married Makenze Evans ( here ) on July 31, 2020 at “a small, private outdoor ceremony in Louisville.” As reported by Heavy, Evans is a fifth grade teacher and a graduate of Western Kentucky University.

Evans is not, however, related to McConnell. Elizabeth Kuhn, a spokesperson for AG Daniel Cameron confirmed to Reuters via email. This claim is false.

On Aug. 3, a spokesperson for Mitch McConnell confirmed to The Courier Journal that the Senator attended the wedding ( here ). The close relationship between Cameron and McConnell is described in a Washington Post piece here .

Mitch McConnell, 78, is the father of Porter, Claire and Eleanor ( here , here , here ), daughters of his first wife, Sherrill Redmon ( here ).

According to the Louisville Courier Journal here , McConnell has an infant grandchild, son of his daughter Porter and husband Thomas Edward Flores, who was first publicly seen in the Senate Ceremonial Swearing-in in 2015 (they are visible entering the room around second 04:29 here )

The number of repetitions of the claim has surged since the protests erupted in Louisville and other U.S. cities after the grand jury decided on Sept. 23 not to bring homicide charges against police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, a Black emergency medical technician who was struck by six bullets in her home during the execution of a search warrant ( here ).

On Aug. 5, Essence magazine reported that Cameron faced criticism on social media for hosting an engagement party amid the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death ( here , here , here , here ).

VERDICT

False. Mitch McConnell attended Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron’s wedding, but he is not related to Cameron’s new wife.

