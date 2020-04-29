False claim: Teachers in Kentucky will do in-home visits to inspect kids’ bedrooms

Images posted on social media make the claim that teachers in Kentucky will do in-home visits to kindergarten through middle school aged students in the week of April 27, to perform “bedroom inspections” amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Iterations of the image include logos of the Kentucky Department of Education and other authorities, and have been shared at least 1,200 times on Facebook as of April 29, 2020 ( here , here , here , here , here ).

This claim is false. Multiple Kentucky authorities have publicly said this image is a hoax on their social media channels and urged users to always consult official sources.

The false claim reads: “As part of the Kentucky Department of Education effort to maintain a healthy learning environment and a comprehensive education during COVID19, Governor Andy Beshear has authorized Kentucky teachers to make in-home visits. With parental approval, teachers will inspect the bedroom of each student currently enrolled in grades K-8. Teachers will observe social distancing during these in-home visits. Please have your child thoroughly clean their room in preparation for the visit. Teachers WILL contact you to schedule your appointment. Your student WILL BE evaluated for an official grade.

While some users acknowledge it as a joke, others believe it is authentic. Example posts read: “This is some scary sh*t right here. Who feels it’s okay to allow their child’s teacher INTO their bedrooms for an inspection?! Sounds a little Korea. Um, nope. You all better find your backbone” ( here ) and “Are they serious? Just what I need someone coming in our house thats been to other homes well they better be ready to get their shoes lysoled and all.” ( here )

The Kentucky Department of Education debunked the claim on Twitter and Facebook ( here , here ), noting the logo on the image, visible here , is outdated and hasn’t been used in many years. The Department stressed that any communication on their behalf would be posted on their official social media accounts.

The Kentucky School Boards Associations also asked parents to spread the word on this image being false ( here ). Michael A. Ford, Superintendent of Russell County Schools, stated this to be a hoax and considered it a “great example” to explain social media scams to children ( here ).

Governor Andy Beshear recently recommended to continue the suspension of in-person classes in Kentucky through to the end of the academic year (here).

Education Week estimates the school closures have affected at least 55.1 million public and private school students in the U.S. (here). According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), there are over 1,200 million learners affected worldwide amidst the coronavirus outbreak (here).

VERDICT

False. A claim that teachers in Kentucky are authorized to do in-home bedroom inspections of students is a hoax.

