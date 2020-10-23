Fact check: False kidnapping report designed to lead users to phishing website

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

A post that had been flagged multiple times as of Oct. 23, 2020, as part of Facebook’s efforts to curb misinformation suggests a manhunt is underway for the kidnapper of a young boy in Bournemouth, UK. This is false. Police and local media have made no such reports and the post has a link to a phishing website.

The headline on the post reads: “6-year-old Josh from Bournemouth has been kidnapped. Manhunt is currently underway. Do you recognise him?”

It has a link to a website that gives a security warning when clicked, meaning it is likely to be a phishing site designed to trick users into giving personal details.

Dorset Police, which covers the Bournemouth area, has not reported any kidnapping with these details (here) . Local newspaper the Bournemouth Echo does not have any such reports either, although it did cover a recent incident involving an older child and different circumstances (here) .

The thumbnail picture used to accompany the article preview shows a boy who has featured on hairstyling websites (here) .

VERDICT:

False. There are no reports of a manhunt for a kidnapper in Bournemouth. This Facebook post links to a phishing website and should not be clicked.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .