Fact check: Evidence does show that COVID-19 is a “killer”

A video has gone viral on social media that features a woman claiming that evidence showing that the novel coronavirus causes a deadly disease “does not balance out.” This is not true, based on deaths reported globally from COVID-19.

The 6-minute video (here), which consists entirely of a British woman speaking to the camera, has been shared on Facebook where it has received 485,000 views.

The woman in the video questions evidence behind the British government’s decision to impose restrictions during the pandemic, concluding: “the figures just do not balance out that there’s a killer out there, conveniently silent and invisible.”

The video expresses numerous claims and opinions, but this fact check will focus on the primary statement.

The woman in the video calculates what percentage of the world population has died from the novel coronavirus.

She tells listeners: “In the entire world, the percentage of dead people is 0.01% of the population, that means that 99.99% of us are still here, healthy, nothing wrong with us”.

This calculation is not evidence that coronavirus is not “a killer”. The World Health Organisation (WHO) told Reuters: “If 0.01% of the global population dies from a disease, it means a large number of deaths (780,000 deaths, estimating the world population at 7.8 billion)” .

Moreover, this calculation does not prove that the rest of the global population is safe

According to the WHO, “we know that the vast majority of the world population remains susceptible to COVID-19. This means that if we do not take actions to control its spread, deaths from this disease will continue to increase”.

As of Oct. 22, 2020, about 1.13 million deaths from COVID-19 had been reported to the WHO (covid19.who.int/) .

The WHO also told Reuters that the best way to measure the seriousness of the novel coronavirus is to use infection fatality ratios (IFR), which calculate how many people who catch the virus then die.

According to the WHO, several mathematical models estimating the IFR converge to a result of “around 0.6%, which amounts to over 1 death per 200 people infected.”

However, the WHO admits that even IFR estimates “are often inaccurate” because countries have different methods of recording cases and deaths.

Information about IFR ratios can be found in a WHO scientific brief here .

VERDICT

Partly false. The speaker in this video uses a misleading calculation to claim that “the figures just do not balance out that there’s a killer out there”. COVID-19 does kill people and currently 1.13 million deaths have been reported to the WHO.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work reuters.com/fact-check/about/ .