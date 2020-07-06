Fact check: Photograph shows 1924 KKK parade not DNC

Users on social media are sharing a photo of a 1924 Ku Klux Klan (KKK) parade that has been repeatedly mislabeled, saying it shows the Democratic National Convention (DNC) of that same year. This false claim has been circulating since 2015.

Examples of recent posts are visible here , here and here .

The photo, which is part of the Wisconsin Historical Society archive here , actually shows members of the KKK parading in Madison, Wisconsin on December 2, 1924 for the funeral of a Police officer that was killed.

This false claim has been circulating since 2015 ( here , here , here ) and debunked multiple times since ( here , here and here )

The 1924 Democratic National Convention, held at Madison Square Garden in New York from June 24 to July 9, is the longest political convention in American history. It is true that the Ku Klux Klan played a part in it, but at the time the KKK had influence in both the Republican and the Democratic parties.

By 1925, the KKK had as many as 4 million members and considerable political power in some states ( here ). Historian Linda Gordon has written about the KKK’s presence in politics in the 1920s ( here ). In her book The Second Coming of the KKK, she noted that KKK used politics and elections “to make war", and that their political presence was “pretty much equally divided between Democrats and Republicans”. ( bit.ly/3faOyNC )

The New York Times described the KKK as the “most powerful bloc in the Democratic Party” during the 1924 convention but explained it was also “fiercely opposed” ( here ).

Unrelated to the photograph in the claim, on July 4, 1924 and coinciding with the DNC the KKK organized a massive rally in New Jersey against New York Governor Al Smith, who was considered the strongest candidate for the democratic nomination.

The New York Times reported at the time that “twenty thousand members of the Ku Klux Klan and their relatives” celebrated Independence Day with “demonstrations against Governor Smith of New York and his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for presidency.” ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Photo does not show 1924 DNC but a KKK parade in Madison, Wisconsin.

