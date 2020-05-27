Fact Check: Photograph showing KKK carrying Trump Pence sign is photoshopped

Posts shared widely on Facebook show a photo of people wearing Ku Klux Klan (KKK) regalia holding a banner that reads “TRUMP PENCE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.” The image is cropped and photoshopped from a 2009 photo of Klan members carrying a “Fraternal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan” sign in Pulaski, Tennessee.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Examples of this post can be seen here , here , and here .

One post with the photoshopped banner ( here ) includes the following text: “America, I believe this is all you need to know about why you should vote Blue in 2020.”

Another version ( here ) says “The KKK Are Really Democrats? I Guess They Didn’t Get The Memo.” This is likely a response to conservative claims that Klan members in the late 19th and early 20th centuries supported the Democratic party (here).

Published on the U.S. House of Representatives’ History, Art and Archives website, a history of African American political realignment after the Great Depression and New Deal can be found here . Information on the evolution of the Republican Party and the realignment of white voters from the 1960s onward can be found here .

Another version of the photo, seen here , shows Klan members holding banners in support of the antifascist protest movement Antifa – a group “driven by progressive ideology and workers’ rights” that has used violence to curb white supremacists, nationalists and conservatives, according to The Conversation ( here ). The photo also shows the Klan members waving communist hammer and sickle flags, adopted in 1922 as the Soviet Union’s official symbol ( here ).

The photo of Klan supporters wearing robes and hoods and waving KKK and Confederate flags was taken on July 11, 2009, almost five years before Donald Trump announced his campaign for president in 2015 ( here ). The caption on the original image, taken by Getty and visible here , says that members of the Fraternal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan were participating in the 11th Annual Nathan Bedford Forrest Birthday march in Pulaski, Tennessee. As seen in the original photograph, the banner reads “Fraternal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.” Other photos from this event can be found here .

The Reuters Fact Check Team previously debunked a photoshopped picture of Vice President Mike Pence holding a Confederate flag, viewed as a symbol of racism by some and a reminder of Southern heritage by others (here) .

During his campaign for president in 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump gained the support of former KKK leader David Duke. On February 26, 2016, Trump said he was unaware of Duke’s endorsement and that he disavowed it ( here ).

False. This image was photoshopped from a 2009 photo of Klan members in Tennessee holding a banner that reads “Fraternal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan,” not “TRUMP PENCE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here