Fact check: Protestors did not ‘storm’ Georgia and Kansas statehouses

As hundreds of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6, some social media users said protesters were also storming statehouses in Georgia and Kansas. Trump supporters did protest at both locations, but the events were peaceful.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

A post retweeted more than 5,500 times here , reads: “JUST IN - #Georgia and #Kansas capitol buildings have been stormed by protesters”. Posts on Facebook with the claim are visible here , here , here .

As reported by Reuters here , supporters of President Donald Trump did stage rallies at statehouses across the United States on Jan. 6, disrupting some official functions but storming no buildings ( here ).

GEORGIA

A rally by about 60 protesters was “peaceful” and “there were no incidents”, Franka Young, a spokeswoman for the Georgia State Patrol Public Information Office, told Reuters via email.

“A few (protesters) entered the Capitol as visitors and went through the normal security procedures to enter the building,” she said.

Reuters reported here a major courthouse complex and two other government buildings in Atlanta were closed as a precaution during the protests.

The staff of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger left their offices early out of an abundance of caution, but Raffensperger was not there, according to spokesman Walter Jones.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported here that some protesters outside the Capitol building were carrying “assault-style weapons”. Reuters could not independently verify this.

Footage by Alyssa Pointer here , photographer for the AJC shows Chester Doles, founder of American Patriots USA and former KKK leader ( here ) inside the Capitol building.

Images of the small protest were documented by local media here , here .

KANSAS

On Jan. 6, pro-Trump demonstrators entered the Kansas statehouse in Topeka and assembled inside the first floor of the Capitol rotunda, but they remained peaceful, as reported here and here .

Lieutenant Terry Golightley, Public Information Officer of the Kansas Capitol Police, told Reuters via email that the protest was “scheduled and the organizer did obtain a permit”. Members of the group “entered through a security screening and dispersed at the designated time on the permit”, he added.

The scene was documented by local reporters here , here , here .

VERDICT

False. Protesters did not storm the statehouses in Kansas and Georgia.

