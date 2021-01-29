Fact check: Decline in hospitalizations led to lifting of stay-at-home order in LA County

Posts have circulated on social media that claim the decision to reopen Los Angeles County was political because the daily number of hospitalizations was lower on the day that regional stay-at-home orders were put in place than it was when they were lifted. This claim lacks context: although the figures in the posts are correct, they fail to show that the number of hospitalizations was on an upward trend when the regional stay-at-home orders were put in place and was declining when the orders were lifted.

“CA issued the Stay at Home order on December 3rd. LA County hospitalizations were at 2,572. Today [Jan. 25], when they lifted the order, LAC hospitalizations are 6,697. Soooo yeah their story about “ICU capacity opening back up” that’s bullshit. This was political, “ say the posts (here , here , here , here) , which originate from a tweet visible here .

From Dec. 3 California Governor Gavin Newsom started implementing stay-at-home orders on a regional basis, when available space in hospital intensive care units (ICUs) reached maximum capacity ( here , here ).

California eased the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders on Jan. 25 allowing restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining and greater social mixing: Governor Newsom said infection rates and hospital admissions in California had declined dramatically, and projections show available ICU capacity climbing well above 15% minimum thresholds over the next month ( here , here ).

Counties’ tiers under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy can be seen covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/ .

The social media posts are correct in saying that on Dec. 3 when the California started to put in place regional stay-at-home orders, the number of daily hospitalizations in LA county was 2,572 and when the regional stay-at-home orders were lifted on Jan. 25, the number of hospitalizations in LA county was 6,564, as shown in data released by the County of Los Angeles Public Health Department here and here .

However, LA county has not seen a simple increase from 2,572 to 6,564 daily hospitalizations: hospitalizations were on an upward trend when the stay-at-home orders were put in place, peaking at 8,065 on Jan. 6, and have been on a downward trend since this peak, as seen here and in the “hospitalization” tab here .

The current downward trend can also be seen in the daily reported percentage of COVID-19 tests that are positive, the daily number of deaths and the daily number of cases, as shown here and here (by selecting daily, not cumulative cases and deaths).

Regarding ICUs specifically, the number of confirmed cases in ICUs in LA county was declining at the time of publication, having peaked on Jan. 17 at 1,757, as shown in the “hospitalization” tab here . ICU capacity in LA county was 486 beds on Dec. 3, reached a low of 236 beds on Jan. 20, and then increased to 314 beds on Jan. 27 (the most up to date data available at the time of publication of this article), as seen in data visible here by searching Los Angeles county. Projections show that Southern California, where LA county is located, is expected to reach 33.3% ICU capacity in four weeks’ time, that is by Feb. 21 (here). ICU capacity projections are based on four factors: current estimated regional ICU capacity available, measure of current community transmission, current regional case rates and the proportion of ICU cases being admitted (here).

LA County is one of 58 counties in California. Data for the whole of California shows that daily hospitalizations and daily positive cases are on a downward trend, as seen here . Four-week ICU capacity projections show that California is expected to reach an ICU capacity of 30.3% by Feb. 21 (here).

VERDICT

Missing context. The daily hospitalization numbers in the posts are correct but they fail to show the shift from an upward trend in hospitalization, when the stay-at-home orders were put in place, to the downward trend when the restrictions were lifted. ICU capacity in LA county and California have shown upward trends from Jan. 20 to Jan. 27.

