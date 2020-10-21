Fact check: Video of soldier firing from tank is not from October protests in Lagos

A video being shared by social media users following protests in Lagos, Nigeria, depicts a soldier firing in the dark from what appears to be a tank. Captions suggest the video was captured on the night of Oct. 20, 2020, but the video in fact dates from much earlier.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The video, as seen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (here , here and here ) was among various other videos posted online after witnesses described soldiers opening fire on protesters on the evening of Tuesday Oct. 20 (here) .

Thousands of Nigerians have demonstrated nationwide every day for nearly two weeks against a police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), that rights groups had for years accused of extortion, harassment, torture and murders.

It is not clear exactly when or where the video of the tank was filmed, but it can be seen on Twitter (here) in a post from May 2020, and various social media users have replied in comments on posts to remark that the clip is old video.

"Please don’t add fake videos. There are more than enough real ones," wrote one user in a comment (here) .

In some versions of the video, the audio accompanying the video has been entirely replaced with different gunfire sounds, as in the example here .

VERDICT

False. This video of a soldier firing from a tank was not captured in Lagos in October 2020.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .