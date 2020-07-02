Fact check: Lakeith Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison after his friend was killed by a police officer

An image circulating on social media makes the claim that a teenager named Lakeith Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison for the death of his friend, shot and killed by a police officer in Alabama. The post was flagged as potentially false as part of Facebook’s efforts to curb misinformation. It is, however, true.

In a two-day trial in March 2018, Smith was convicted of felony murder, burglary and theft for his involvement in the 2015 break-ins of two homes in Millbrook, north of Montgomery, Alabama ( here ).

During one of the break-ins, a police officer responded at the scene, and exchanged gunfire with one of Smith’s accomplices, A’Donte Washington. Washington, 16, was shot and killed by the officer.

Under Alabama's accomplice liability law ( here ), Smith and the other three men participating in the break-ins were found criminally liable for the death of Washington. News reports on this case and Alabama’s controversial law are visible here and here . The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) wrote about the case here .

USA Today reported that an Elmore County judge had cleared the unnamed officer who shot and killed Washington ( here ).

During the trial Smith's lawyer Jennifer Holton said, "The officer shot A’Donte, not Lakeith Smith. Lakeith was a 15-year-old child, scared to death. He did not participate in the act that caused the death of A'Donte. He never shot anybody.” ( here ).

In 2019, Smith’s sentence was reduced from 65 to 55 years, following a court decision which determined that two of Smith’s sentences for theft could not be run consecutively with a third burglary conviction ( here ).

In light of a recent wave of national protests after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck, Smith’s case has gained renewed interest. A petition calling to free Smith has gained over 733,000 signatures ( here , here ).

VERDICT

True. In 2018, Lakeith Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison under Alabama’s criminal complicity law after his friend was killed by a police officer during a burglary. A new petition is asking for his freedom.

